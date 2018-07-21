Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

5/30/18
7:10 PM
10

Roseanne Train Wreck Raises Issues of Race in TV Coverage

Richard Prince
19
10

In the fallout over ABC’s cancellation of “Rosanne” over star Rosanne Barr’s racist tweet, much of the commentary congratulatory, some critics raised a challenging question: How can the media cater to red-state voters without mainstreaming the racism that too many of them embrace?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement