Read on
7/21/18
8:10 AM
2
Read on
Shark’s Navigator Lift-Away is one of our readers’ favorite affordable vacuums, but the Shark DuoClean Lift-Away has…
Shark’s Navigator Lift-Away is one of our readers’ favorite affordable vacuums, but the Shark DuoClean Lift-Away has…
In the fallout over ABC’s cancellation of “Rosanne” over star Rosanne Barr’s racist tweet, much of the commentary congratulatory, some critics raised a challenging question: How can the media cater to red-state voters without mainstreaming the racism that too many of them embrace?
Advertisement
Advertisement